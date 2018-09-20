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How To Stain and Seal a Concrete Patio
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9 views • September 20, 2018
This is a great DIY video on how to stain and seal an outdoor concrete patio. This process is easy to do and all of the products used are water based and simple to use. I would recommend using a polyurethane or acrylic topical sealer instead of the epoxy used in the video for greater sealer longevity. Even with the urethane topcoat the epoxy primer will break down over time. find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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