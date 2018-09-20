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How To Polish a Concrete Floor
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24 views • September 20, 2018
This is a quick video on how to polish a concrete floor. The process is similar to any kind of polishing, starting from a low grit level and working up to a high grit level. An orbital floor machine equipped with diamond pads is required for the process. Creto DPS is used in the final stage of polishing to help densify the concrete. Learn more at https://cretoseal.com/shop/deep-penetrating-sealer-dps-one-gallon/
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