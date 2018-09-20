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Friday the 13th: Mother’s Day The Original Cut
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12 views • September 20, 2018
Film adaptation of the 1994 Eric Morse (pen name of horror author William Pattison) young adult novel. This is the original cut featuring the original introduction, written by author William Pattison, and featuring William Pattison as the voice of Mrs. Voorhees.
Clearly the definitive cut of the film.....From the author....
Clearly the definitive cut of the film.....From the author....
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