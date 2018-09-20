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Full Show - FBI Corruption, Kavanaugh Accuser To Testify, Free Alex Jones Rally On Saturday - 09/19/2018
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504 views • September 20, 2018
Senator Dianne Feinstein said the Senate hearing should be delayed to allow a proper investigation and the SCOTUS pick, Brett Kavanaugh, is reportedly ready to testify that he was not at the high school party in question. Trump said it would be “wonderful” if Kavanaugh’s accuser showed up for Monday’s scheduled hearing that media is already gearing up as a spectacle to rival the Anita Hill saga. Joining today’s show is Senate candidate Joey Gibson explaining his pro-American journey.
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