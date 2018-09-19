© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Bongino: Training Makes All the Difference
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • September 19, 2018
“They have the advantage on the timing. They will act first…our only advantage is that we’ve somehow though this through before in training scenarios and all of the sudden, that sheep dog mindset kicks in and boom, we react and not only do we react, our reaction is better and more efficient.” Former Secret Service Agent and NYPD Officer Dan Bongino.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.