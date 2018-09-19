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Grant Stinchfield: New York Times Pushes Anti-Gun Propaganda
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Grant Stinchfield exposes how The New York Times manipulates its readers by only presenting half of a story saying, "they lie by omission, they take comments out of context and in all too many cases appear to make things up." American's have stopped looking to the New York Times for Truth and are taking it upon themselves to become assets in today's hostile world.
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