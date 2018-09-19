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His Servants Will Arise
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This is my essay encouraging a rebuilding of the family from the ground up, based on Nehemiah's rebuilding of the Jerusalem Wall.
You can read the full text of this piece on pdf here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/His-Servants-will-Arise-2.pdf.
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
Contact: [email protected]
You can read the full text of this piece on pdf here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/His-Servants-will-Arise-2.pdf.
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
Contact: [email protected]
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