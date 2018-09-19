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AR-15 Huge Bullet Hole Meme - DEBUNKED
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336 views • September 19, 2018
AR-15 Huge Bullet Hole Meme - DEBUNKED
Dan Bidondi puts to rest a trending anti-gun internet meme myth about the AR-15 leaving large sized bullet holes
Video by:
Jonathan Resendes
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
Dan Bidondi puts to rest a trending anti-gun internet meme myth about the AR-15 leaving large sized bullet holes
Video by:
Jonathan Resendes
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
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