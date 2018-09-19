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Dr. Lisa Abell, L.Ac., DACM - The 4 Pillars of Health
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43 views • September 19, 2018
Dr. Lisa describes why we look at the 4 different pillars of heath when we are evaluating patients. Each pillar on it's own is important, but when you only focus on one pillar the table will fall down. We must focus on the balance of ALL 4 pillars (genetics, mental-emotional health, diet and nutrition, detoxification) in order to establish true health.
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