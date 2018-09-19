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Mueller Investigation Is A Distraction From Worse Crimes Of Obama Regime
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441 views • September 19, 2018
Roger Stone breaks down how the baseless investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, with charges unsupported by evidence, is being used politically to cover up for crimes of the Obama Administration.
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