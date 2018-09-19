© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bob Woodward’s Biggest Lie Exposed
Follow
0
Share
Report
88 views • September 19, 2018
Lawrence W. Casey, Bill Casey's nephew, joins Roger Stone live via Skype to expose the lies in Bob Woodward's new book about his invented interview with Lawrence's uncle on his post-stroke deathbed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.