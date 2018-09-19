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Bob Woodward Slips Into A Coma Live On C-SPAN
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272 views • September 19, 2018
Bob Woodward appeared on C-SPAN to answer questions about his new book. Owen Shroyer breaks down the tired claims of the left as Woodward drones on and on.
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