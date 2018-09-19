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Wayne LaPierre at CPAC 2017: Deceitful CNN
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169 views • September 19, 2018
The media has been lying for decades, and Wayne LaPierre has been there to defend the truth. In 2003, when the 10-year Clinton gun ban was set to expire, CNN deliberately tried to mislead the public. So Wayne went on and called them out on their lies.
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