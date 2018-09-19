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Michael Tellinger Some of the Strangest Discoveries Ever Made on Ancient Origins
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184 views • September 19, 2018
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
Published on Sep 17, 2018
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Michael Tellinger discloses some of the latest discoveries around the Ancient Ruins in Southern Africa, Stone Circles, Adam’s Calendar, the fossils of giants and strange creatures, sound technology, resonance, magnetism, the nature of our reality and the particle physics agenda. Connecting the dots between science, spirituality and consciousness.
Published on Sep 17, 2018
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Michael Tellinger discloses some of the latest discoveries around the Ancient Ruins in Southern Africa, Stone Circles, Adam’s Calendar, the fossils of giants and strange creatures, sound technology, resonance, magnetism, the nature of our reality and the particle physics agenda. Connecting the dots between science, spirituality and consciousness.
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