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William Pattison's Bloodbath Theatre episode 4: Horrorcember: His Name was Ed
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3 views • September 19, 2018
Join horror author and King of Splatter Punk William Pattison for the fourth episode of William Pattison's Bloodbath Theatre. Tonight you will see the terror of Ed Wood's classic Plan 9 From Outerspace. Also you will see the sequel to Plan 9 and Ed Wood's Bride of the Monster, Night of the Ghouls. Also be ready for this month's Criswell Predicts....
Check out our website: https://williampattisonsbloodbaththeatre.weebly.com/
Check out our website: https://williampattisonsbloodbaththeatre.weebly.com/
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