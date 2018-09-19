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Full Show: Norway Bombed Libya w/o Knowing Why
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25 views • September 19, 2018
Islamic court to flog, then execute pregnant woman (after giving birth) for marrying a Christian. Norway’s official report, 7 years later, admits they had no idea why they flew nearly 600 bombing missions over Libya except the media & NATO told them to do it. Then, Simon Roche, suidlanders.org, gives an update on land theft in South Africa and plans to sell land & coal to Chinese communists.
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