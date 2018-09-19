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Hillary Clinton Says Kavanaugh Accuser Should Be Believed: Her Husband’s Victims Not So Much
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287 views • September 19, 2018
Roger Stone points out the blatant hypocrisy exercised by Hillary Clinton when she calls for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault accuser to have her story heard and believed.
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