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CIA Sources Killed After China Hacked Hillary's Emails
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4114 views • September 19, 2018
Did China Use Hillary's Hacked Emails For Assassination List? This is a scandal so huge that it could blow all of the other Clinton scandals totally out of the water. It is being alleged that 18 to 20 CIA sources were either killed or imprisoned in China from 2010 to 2012 because the Chinese were reading all of Hillary Clinton’s emails as soon as they were sent or received.
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