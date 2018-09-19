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REVEALED: China & ANC Communists to Split White Land in South Africa
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44 views • September 19, 2018
Simon Roche, suidlanders.org, gives an update on land theft and white genocide by the BLF (Black First, Land First), EFF & ANC in South Africa and plans by corrupt politicians to sell stolen land to the communist Chinese government.
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