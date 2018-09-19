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Mike Harris:What Will it Take To Effect A Much needed Change? Step Into Your Mastery! March 22, 2016
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5 views • September 19, 2018
Alexandra and Mike Harris have yet another in-depth conversation on topics such as Putin, Syria, oil cartel, who really won WW2, Library of Alexandria, the Vatican, political voting programming, the Middle East Stargate, Lion Beings, the cabal’s scarcity model, mind control, and more.
The question arises : how do we begin to effect change?
Go inside and deal with the shadow aspects like victimhood, which has been programmed into the collective, but is experienced on an individual level.
The question arises : how do we begin to effect change?
Go inside and deal with the shadow aspects like victimhood, which has been programmed into the collective, but is experienced on an individual level.
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