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CNN’s Shocking Discovery about NRA’s Money
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10 views • September 19, 2018
In this News Minute from the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, Jennifer Zahrn reports that CNN Money recently uncovered the earth-shattering fact that much of the NRA’s political power comes from everyday Americans, with the average contribution to the NRA Political Victory Fund being around $35.
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cnnnranational rifle associationcalifornia (us state)gavin newsom (politician)ham clinton (u.s. congressperson)hillary rodjennifer zahrnmental health systemmoney (website)proposition 6second amendment to the united states constitution (constitutional amendment)terry mcauliffe (politician)texas (us state)virginia (us state)
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