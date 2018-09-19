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George Washington's Farewell Warning
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51 views • September 19, 2018
On Sept. 19, 1796 George Washington published his "Farewell Address" - a letter to "friends and fellow-citizens."
While most people focus on his advice about political parties, religion, education, and foreign policy - his advice on violations of the Constitution, which he called "usurpations" might have been the most important.
While most people focus on his advice about political parties, religion, education, and foreign policy - his advice on violations of the Constitution, which he called "usurpations" might have been the most important.
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