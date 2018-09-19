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Washington's Warnings: Good Morning Liberty 09-19-18
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14 views • September 19, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses George Washington’s “Farewell Address,” first published Sept 19, 1796. Originally drafted by James Madison, the address contains advice and warnings - on political parties, violations of the Constitution, and foreign policy.
SHOW LINKS
http://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/washing.asp
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/09/19/the-unheeded-advice-in-george-washingtons-farewell-address/
SHOW LINKS
http://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/washing.asp
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/09/19/the-unheeded-advice-in-george-washingtons-farewell-address/
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