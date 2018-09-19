© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drug War Insanity Comes to Texas Senate Race
Follow
1
Share
Report
187 views • September 19, 2018
Canadians who admit smoking pot are getting lifetime bans from entering the US, those employed in the legal marijuana industry in Canada (not in possession of pot) are labeled drug traffickers — and then there’s the Drug War insanity in the Texas Senate race. Will Cruz’s tone deaf response to a police shooting & marijuana cause him to lose to a Soros socialist Irishman pretending to be Hispanic?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.