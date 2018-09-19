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Gabriel & McKibben on a Grail Quest - AIM
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18 views • September 19, 2018
This is not a current geopolitical post and video, but one where we examine history and provenance of what is known as the Spear of Antioch. If topics like early Christianity, the Templars, Grail Queens, Holy Blood Relics, and Spear of Destiny interest you, then join us on a Parsifal-like journey through the middle ages.
https://truthbits.blog/2018/09/18/join-us-on-a-grail-quest/
https://truthbits.blog/2018/09/18/join-us-on-a-grail-quest/
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