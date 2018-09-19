© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats’ Plan To Destroy Kavanaugh With Lies Exposed
Follow
0
Share
Report
205 views • September 19, 2018
Owen Shroyer exposes the lies against Brett Kavanaugh as the MSM is reporting that, even if this event never happened, Kavanaugh must respect the victims pain.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.