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After 9/11,The world mourned and Palestinians celebrated.
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15 views • September 19, 2018
In the hours following the 9/11 attacks the world stood silent. But in the midst of the silence there were other sounds coming from Gaza and the West Bank. The world mourned and Palestinians celebrated.
[And people criticise Israel ?? ]
[And people criticise Israel ?? ]
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