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Sunspot Observatory -- What is the story behind the story?
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16 views • September 19, 2018
WildNews.us – Sunspot Solar Observatory mystery is nowhere closer to being solved. The speculations range from Chinese spy infiltration to the impeding doomsday solar flare event, to the UFO activity, and to a death of hiker 30 miles away. In the vacuum of information, the unifying theme of the conjectures is government conspiracy --
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