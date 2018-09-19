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Fake News at the Bechtel Summit
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3 views • September 19, 2018
Footage from July 24, 2017. President Donald J. Trump comes to my hometown during the 2017 BoyScout Jamboree.
I have the opportunity to interview protesters outside of the Jamboree and debate repeal and replacment of the Affordable Care Act. However, uppon closer inspection of the protest's organizer, I find a rabbit hole of George Soros / Saul Alinsky linked activist groups,
Link to podcast:
http://www.neocrusader.com/podcast/2017/Episode15/Episode15.html
I have the opportunity to interview protesters outside of the Jamboree and debate repeal and replacment of the Affordable Care Act. However, uppon closer inspection of the protest's organizer, I find a rabbit hole of George Soros / Saul Alinsky linked activist groups,
Link to podcast:
http://www.neocrusader.com/podcast/2017/Episode15/Episode15.html
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