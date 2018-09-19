© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unsoved Murder at Canyon Hills HS (politically INCORRECT shooting)
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • September 19, 2018
WildNews.us – The murder of a student on the campus of Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas has no named suspects. Wild News.us interviewed Officer Patty of NLVPD on the progress of the investigation --
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.