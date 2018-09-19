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The Real Handmaid's Tale
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7 views • September 19, 2018
To understand The Handmaid's Tale, you need to read it in the original Arabic.
Audio: original Hulu trailer for The Handmaid's Tale
Video: scenes from "Not Without My Daughter" (1991), spliced together with more recent events in the United States.
Audio: original Hulu trailer for The Handmaid's Tale
Video: scenes from "Not Without My Daughter" (1991), spliced together with more recent events in the United States.
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