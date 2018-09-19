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Iconoclast: Patriotism, Nationalism, Populism
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9 views • September 19, 2018
Patriots believe in the founding principles of America.
Nationalists believe in the superiority of America.
Patriotism arises out of the same soil as love of family, community, church, etc.. The political left (Marxists and Socialists) have discredited itself over the years by its hostility to sincere patriotism, family, religion and community.
Patriotism is enough — it needs no improving or expanding.
Nationalists believe in the superiority of America.
Patriotism arises out of the same soil as love of family, community, church, etc.. The political left (Marxists and Socialists) have discredited itself over the years by its hostility to sincere patriotism, family, religion and community.
Patriotism is enough — it needs no improving or expanding.
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