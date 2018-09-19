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VIDEO: Ann Coulter Says There’s Nothing To Investigate About Brett Kavanaugh
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404 views • September 19, 2018
Alex calls in from the road to breakdown how the left is doing nothing nothing more than obstructing the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. A new interview on Tucker Carlson with Ann Coulter also explains the agenda of the MSM.
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