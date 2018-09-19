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RARE Indian Artifacts! 3 of 3 ~ 32. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! SEPT 2018
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19 views • September 19, 2018
Double… triple artifacts! ENJOY! Look small, miss small!
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! Gavin McInnes takes over The Alex Jones Show's fourth and final hour discussing topics ranging from Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault allegations to Soros' ties to Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. LINK: “Gavin McInnes Takes Over Infowars, Tackles Kavanaugh, Charlottesville, And More”: https://www.real.video/5836092901001
*Send comments & interest to: [email protected]
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! Gavin McInnes takes over The Alex Jones Show's fourth and final hour discussing topics ranging from Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault allegations to Soros' ties to Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. LINK: “Gavin McInnes Takes Over Infowars, Tackles Kavanaugh, Charlottesville, And More”: https://www.real.video/5836092901001
*Send comments & interest to: [email protected]
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