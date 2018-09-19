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Iconoclast: Stealth Jihad in America
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181 views • September 19, 2018
Only 1% of the population of America is Muslim. (3.3 million). Only 1% of US Muslims believe suicide bombing or other violence to defend Islam is often justified. Another 7% believe violence can sometimes be justified in defense of Islam. That means there are over 264,000 potential Islamic terrorist in the US.
Afghanistan used to be Buddhist; Pakistan used to be Hindu; Lebanon used to be Christian; What's next? U.K?, Germany?, America?
Afghanistan used to be Buddhist; Pakistan used to be Hindu; Lebanon used to be Christian; What's next? U.K?, Germany?, America?
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