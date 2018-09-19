© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Pound Of Flesh?
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • September 19, 2018
Elites are so enamored with absolute power — the former monarchies in Europe, as well as developing Asian nations, former colonies as well as the original thirteen, all suffered at the hands of these elites. The German monarchy of England seems to have been victorious in isolating Europe, and America as well as Asia, for the upcoming conflict that can only be predicted as sometime in the future.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2017/11/28/a-pound-of-flesh/
https://barefootcavalry.com/2017/11/28/a-pound-of-flesh/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.