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Colin Farrell Becoming Alexander
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5 views • September 19, 2018
After receiving her Ph.D. in Hoplology, which combines anthropology, sociology, economics, and more to the study of history, Julia Dye wanted to see her knowledge used in a way that would have a lasting effect on the public. Using her background and experience, She's been fortunate to be able to work through various media to connect the wonders of history to the public audience.
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