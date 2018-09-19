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Barefoot Blurb - September 19, 2018
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15 views • September 19, 2018
So here we are… twenty years after Bill Clinton came out and admitted “that depends on what the meaning of is, is.”
Slimy, republican leaders like Mitch McConnell (who were there before Bill Clinton) are unable to function in front of the feminism. The feminism has been ridden (like an apocalyptic bad dream) by the feminists.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/19/barefoot-blurb-september-19-2018/
Slimy, republican leaders like Mitch McConnell (who were there before Bill Clinton) are unable to function in front of the feminism. The feminism has been ridden (like an apocalyptic bad dream) by the feminists.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/19/barefoot-blurb-september-19-2018/
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