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Así se extendió el movimiento gay
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1681 views • September 19, 2018
En un ejercicio de memoria histórica, os cuento cómo se extendió la homosexualidad desde los años 80 en las sociedades cristianas, explicando los sucesos y datos que explican este inusual fenómeno. En el vídeo se muestra el Memorándum Joffe, que demuestra que el movimiento gay fue una creación de la Fundación Rockefeller para controlar la natalidad.
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