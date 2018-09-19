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Than Thi Xoan Interview - Part 2 of 4
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3 views • September 19, 2018
This is interview number 2 in a series of 4. The interviews were conducted by Vietnamese Journalists and Environmentalists in 2016.
Tran Thi Xoan interview. Here is a local lady who speaks openly about the Formosa Chemical Company poisoning of the water in Vietnam and how the government of Vietnam compensated people in the area of the chemical poisoning with moldy rice rations.
Tran Thi Xoan interview. Here is a local lady who speaks openly about the Formosa Chemical Company poisoning of the water in Vietnam and how the government of Vietnam compensated people in the area of the chemical poisoning with moldy rice rations.
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