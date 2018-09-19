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Corbyn wins peace prize .But dont forget the prize was named after a former IRA Chief
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2 views • September 19, 2018
Corbynistas love to tell us Jeremy Corbyn won a peace award, its true, he did. It was the Sean McBride peace award & named after a former IRA Chief of Staff.
Corbyn never wanted peace, he prolonged the troubles & was nothing to do with the peace process!
Corbyn never wanted peace, he prolonged the troubles & was nothing to do with the peace process!
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