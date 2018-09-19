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The Ritz in London refuse to let in 2 muslim women wearing Niqabs
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51 views • September 19, 2018
Two Muslim women in the Niqab at Ritz London had booked a table in the tea room in advance, they were refused entry..Well done the Ritz [ the video doesnt show much becouse of the angle of the camera,but the audio is excellent ]
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