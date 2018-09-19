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Legendary Hip Hop and Punk Producer | Ronnie King
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7 views • September 19, 2018
iTunes: https://apple.co/2oYZ3Lj
On today’s show, I’m excited to talk to legendary hip hop and punk producer, composer, arranger and keyboardist, Ronnie King!
We talk to Ronnie about how he got started in music, his work with Hip Hop legend Tupac Shakur, working with popular punk bands such as the Off Spring, artists such Mariah Carey, Tyrese, Rancid, Pepper, Snoop Dogg, his great insights into the music industry and much, much more!
On today’s show, I’m excited to talk to legendary hip hop and punk producer, composer, arranger and keyboardist, Ronnie King!
We talk to Ronnie about how he got started in music, his work with Hip Hop legend Tupac Shakur, working with popular punk bands such as the Off Spring, artists such Mariah Carey, Tyrese, Rancid, Pepper, Snoop Dogg, his great insights into the music industry and much, much more!
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