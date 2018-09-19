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Broward County Tries to Hide Failures of Leadership From Public
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10 views • September 19, 2018
"Broward County really does seem to hate transparency... Both the school board, led by Superintendent Robert Runcie, and the police department, led by Broward Coward Sheriff Scott Israel, they weren't exactly forthcoming and they have done just about everything they can to keep the public from taking a closer look.” –Dana Loesch
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