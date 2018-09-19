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Dem Senator Exposes Her Incompetence on U.S. Immigration Law
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4 views • September 19, 2018
"You would think if you were a United States senator—one of the most powerful politicians in the country—that you'd have a basic understanding of immigration law. With all due respect to the senator, it's not legal to enter the United States illegally. Are we seriously having this conversation?... I am astounded that I have to waste time on my show to explain immigration law." —Dan Bongino
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