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Forced Diversity Is Not Our Strength
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10 views • September 19, 2018
Red Ice TV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFUC7NaTxZanB_FVOJN92eg
Published on Sep 18, 2018
There is nothing special about mandatory "diversity." Lana breaks down why Tucker Carlson was right to question this holy relic of the leftists.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFUC7NaTxZanB_FVOJN92eg
Published on Sep 18, 2018
There is nothing special about mandatory "diversity." Lana breaks down why Tucker Carlson was right to question this holy relic of the leftists.
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