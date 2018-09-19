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911 - Niels Harrit Exposes the Terror War Lie
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20 views • September 19, 2018
911 - Niels Harrit Exposes the Terror War Lie
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1385-niels-harrit-exposes-the-terror-war-lie/
Frank Taylor report
10/2/2001: Secret Post-9/11 Briefing To World Leaders
http://documents.intelwire.com/2009/04/1022001-secret-post-911-briefing-to.html
http://intelfiles.egoplex.com/2001-10-02-DOS-Qaeda-Overview.pdf
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1385-niels-harrit-exposes-the-terror-war-lie/
Frank Taylor report
10/2/2001: Secret Post-9/11 Briefing To World Leaders
http://documents.intelwire.com/2009/04/1022001-secret-post-911-briefing-to.html
http://intelfiles.egoplex.com/2001-10-02-DOS-Qaeda-Overview.pdf
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