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Man Van Dinh Interview - Part 1 of 4
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9 views • September 19, 2018
Man Van Dinh is a Vietnamese Fisherman who speaks openly about the Formosa Chemical Company poisoning of the water in Vietnam. He bravely speaks about his experiences and the hardships that this Chinese chemical factory has brought to the fishermen and residents in the coastal area and his anger and discontent with the Governments handling of this situation.
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