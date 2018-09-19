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Owen Shroyer-Liberals Gone Nuts!!! News/Commentary
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20 views • September 19, 2018
Owen Shroyer-Liberals Gone Nuts!!! News/Commentary
Christine Blasey Ford backs out of testimony.
This year’s Emmys awards show achieved record low
ratings all while more Americans begin to turn off the TV.
Hollywood liberals gone nuts.
For Educational/Commentary Purpose Only.
C 2018 Info Wars.
Christine Blasey Ford backs out of testimony.
This year’s Emmys awards show achieved record low
ratings all while more Americans begin to turn off the TV.
Hollywood liberals gone nuts.
For Educational/Commentary Purpose Only.
C 2018 Info Wars.
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