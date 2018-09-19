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Democrat's Sex Assaults Make Kavanaugh Look Like An Amateur
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156 views • September 19, 2018
The self righteous Democrats have managed to at the very least stall potential Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination. While simultaneously presiding over a rigged sexual assault payoff system funding their own crimes with our tax dollars. And insisting an outright biased FBI do their dirty work. Meanwhile the House and Senate are in gridlock over updating what should be now known as the Congressional Unaccountability Act. It is hypocrisy at the highest level.
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